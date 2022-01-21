Holstein Ridge View puts an offensive performance on Moville Woodbury Central 60-31

Holstein Ridge View showered the scoreboard with points to drown Moville Woodbury Central 60-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 11, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Ida Grove OA-Bcig and Holstein Ridge View took on Sloan Westwood on January 7 at Holstein Ridge View High School. For a full recap, click here.
