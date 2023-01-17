Holstein Ridge View thumps Sioux City Siouxland Christian in punishing decision 66-13

It would have taken a herculean effort for Sioux City Siouxland Christian to claim this one, and Holstein Ridge View wouldn't allow that in a 66-13 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Holstein Ridge View faced off against Sloan Westwood and Sioux City Siouxland Christian took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 6 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.
