Homer hammers Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian into submission 59-33

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Homer turned out the lights on Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian 59-33 for a Nebraska girls basketball victory on January 25.

Recently on January 10 , Homer squared up on Correctionville River Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

