Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hull Trinity Christian outlasts Akron-Westfield 52-42

Akron-Westfield was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Hull Trinity Christian prevailed 52-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Akron-Westfield and Hull Trinity Christian squared off with February 1, 2022 at Akron-Westfield High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Remsen St. Mary's . For a full recap, click here. Akron-Westfield took on Hinton on January 24 at Hinton High School. For more, click here.

