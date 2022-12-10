 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hull Trinity Christian tops Sioux City Siouxland Christian 58-46

  • 0

Hull Trinity Christian collected a solid win over Sioux City Siouxland Christian in a 58-46 verdict in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.

Last season, Hull Trinity Christian and Sioux City Siouxland Christian squared off with December 11, 2021 at Hull Trinity Christian High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 5, Sioux City Siouxland Christian squared off with Onawa West Monona in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sloan Westwood tops Hinton 64-51

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sloan Westwood prevailed over Hinton 64-51 in Iowa girls basketball a…

Watch Now: Related Video

North vs SB-L girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News