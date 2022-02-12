Hull Western Christian gallops past Lawton-Bronson 73-57

Hull Western Christian tipped and eventually toppled Lawton-Bronson 73-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Sioux City Siouxland Christian and Hull Western Christian took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 29 at Hull Western Christian. For more, click here.
