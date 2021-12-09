 Skip to main content
Hull Western Christian pockets narrow victory over LeMars 51-44

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Hull Western Christian to the front, and it stayed there to fend off LeMars 51-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Wolfpack's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 23-11 scoring edge over the Bulldogs.

LeMars moved ahead by earning a 33-28 advantage over Hull Western Christian at the end of the third quarter.

LeMars took a 21-18 lead over Hull Western Christian heading to the half locker room.

