Hull Western Christian pockets narrow victory over LeMars 51-44

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Hull Western Christian to the front, and it stayed there to fend off LeMars 51-44 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Wolfpack's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 23-11 scoring edge over the Bulldogs.
LeMars moved ahead by earning a 33-28 advantage over Hull Western Christian at the end of the third quarter.
LeMars took a 21-18 lead over Hull Western Christian heading to the half locker room.
