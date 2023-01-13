 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hull Western Christian proves to be too much for Sioux City S.C. North 49-38

Riding a wave of production, Hull Western Christian surfed over Sioux City S.C. North 49-38 at Sioux City North High on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 7, Hull Western Christian faced off against Sioux City S.C. West. Click here for a recap.

