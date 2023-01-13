Hull Western Christian proves to be too much for Sioux City S.C. North 49-38

Riding a wave of production, Hull Western Christian surfed over Sioux City S.C. North 49-38 at Sioux City North High on January 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
