Ida Grove OA-Bcig blitzes Correctionville River Valley in convincing fashion 60-28

Ida Grove OA-Bcig rolled past Correctionville River Valley for a comfortable 60-28 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 20, Ida Grove OA-Bcig faced off against Sioux City Siouxland Christian and Correctionville River Valley took on Marcus MMCRU on January 24 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.

