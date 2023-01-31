 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ida Grove OA-Bcig engineers impressive victory over Moville Woodbury Central 59-38

Ida Grove OA-Bcig's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Moville Woodbury Central 59-38 at Moville Woodbury Central High on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Ida Grove OA-Bcig played in a 51-38 game on January 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Lake View East Sac County . For results, click here. Ida Grove OA-Bcig took on Sioux City Siouxland Christian on January 23 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. Click here for a recap.

