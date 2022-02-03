Iowa high school girls basketball postseasons pairings have been announced

It’s time to get ready, Iowa. The path to the the girls state basketball tournament has finally come into view.

On Thursday morning, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released pairings for the Class 1A, 2A, and 3A regional girls basketball tournaments. The winner of each classes eight regional tournaments will advance to the state tournament next month in Des Moines.

Here are the area regional pairings. Local teams are in bold.

Class 1A

Region 1

MMCRU (18-0): The Royals haven't lost a game yet this season, thanks to the trio of Ellie Hilbrands, Taylor Harpenau and Emily Dreckman. All three girls reached the 1,000-point mark this season.

South O’Brien (3-16) at GTRA (7-12): This matchup will feature the eighth-place Wolverines going up against GTRA. South O’Brien is currently on a seven-game losing streak and is led in scoring by junior Alysa VanBeek, with 106 points on the season. The winner of this game will play at MMCRU (18-0) in the second round.

Siouxland Christian (1-17) at Akron-Westfield (14-6): The Eagles, who have lost each of their past 11 games, will face Akron-Westfield on Feb. 10 in the first round. South Dakota State comment Natalie Nielsen leads the Westerners with 324 points on the year, while Lindsay Welch leads the Eagles with 163 points.

George-Little Rock (0-19) at Kingsley-Pierson (10-9): Winless George-Little Rock will play its first round game on Feb. 10 at Kingsley-Pierson. The Panthers are 6-4 in conference play and sit fourth in the Western Valley standings, with senior McKenzie Goodwin leading the offense with 351 points on the season. The Mustangs sit at the bottom of the Siouxland Conference standings, with senior Kally Moder at a team high 136 points scored.

Harris-Lake Park (2-17) at Storm Lake St. Mary’s (16-1): The struggling Wolves will place their first round game at second place Storm Lake St. Mary’s. The Panthers have won six games in a row and are just one game back of Newell-Fonda in the Twin Lakes standings. Danika Demers is the team leader with 322 points, while Payton Reimers leads Harris-Lake Park with 179.

Trinity Christian (3-16) at Gehlen Catholic (8-11): Trinity Christian has lost each of its past 13 games and sits ninth in the War Eagle standings. They will face off with Gehlen Catholic, which is 8-11 on the season and in sixth place in the conference race. Lauren Heyring leads the Jays with 273 points, and Anna Postma has 127 points for the Tigers.

Whiting (5-13) at Westwood (18-1): The sizzling hot Rebels are set to take on Whiting in the first round. Westwood has won each of its past 17 games and is led in scoring by sophomore Addy Johnson, with 349 points on the season. The Rebels are currently in first place in the Western Valley standings.

River Valley (4-14) at Woodbury Central (8-12): Sixth place Woodbury Central will host ninth place River Valley on Feb. 10 in its first round game. Camrin Baird has a team high 283 points for the Wildcats, while Maddie Thomas leads the Wolverines with 158 points.

Region 2

Ar-We-Va (3-15) at Remsen St. Mary’s (16-2): The 16-2 Hawks will host Ar-We-Va on Feb. 10, with four players currently over 200 points on the year. Remsen has won seven straight games, with Ar-We-Wa is 3-10 in Rolling Valley play.

Newell-Fonda (17-1): The Mustangs have a first round bye, and will play Feb. 15 against either Boyer Valley or West Harrison.

Class 2A

Region 1

Western Christian (6-12) at Lawton-Bronson (6-12): The Wolfpack and Eagles are set to face off in the first round of the Class 2A, Region 1 bracket on Feb. 12, with the winner advancing to the second round game against Central Lyon on Feb. 16. Emma Ricke is Lawton-Bronson’s leading scorer with 183 points, while the Wolfpack is led by senior Lydia Van Kley’s 192 points.

Boyden-Hull (9-10) at Hinton (14-4) : The Blackhawks will face off with the Comets in the second round of the regional tournament. Hinton currently has a 14-4 overall record, and is led in scoring by senior Bella Badar’s 238 points. For the Comets, senior Jewel Bergstrom has a team high 208 points on the season.

Rock Valley (2-16) at West Sioux (6-11): The seventh place Falcons, led in scoring by junior Mia Danielson’s 200 points, will host Rock Valley on Feb. 12, with the winner moving on to face Ridge View in the second round. Freshman Kavri Van Kekerix leads the Rockets with 198 points and 23 3-pointers.

MVAOCOU (10-9) at West Monona (15-4): The Spartans will host Western Valley rival MVAOCOU in the second round of regional play on Feb. 15, with the winner moving on to the Feb. 18 semifinal. Kacy Miller has a team best 317 points for West Monona, while Ashlyn Blake and Makynlee Yockey lead the Rams with 177 points apiece.

Region 2

Alta-Aurelia (2-17) at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn (0-8): These two teams, who sit in last place in the Twin Lakes and War Eagle standings, respectively, will play on Feb. 12 for the honor of playing red-hot Sibley-Ocheyedan in the second round on Feb. 15.

Sioux Central (11-7) at North Union (13-5): The third place Rebels will play at North Union on Feb. 15, in the second round of regional play. Sophomore Bradi Krager has a team high 267 points for Sioux Central.

Class 3A

Region 1

Sheldon (9-11) at West Lyon (17-1): The first place Wildcats will host the Orabs in the first round on Feb. 12. West Lyon, led by senior Brooklyn Meyer’s 298 points, is 15-0 on Siouxland play, while Sheldon is 6-10, and on a current three game losing streak. Junior Claire Johnson leads the Orabs with 231 points.

Okoboji (10-10) at Spirit Lake (10-8): The Pioneers, who are currently .500 on the season, will play their first round game at Spirit Lake on Feb. 12. Senior Montana Wilson leads Okoboji with 274 points and junior Taylor Schneider leads the Indians at 219.

Region 7

Greene County (1-16) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-3): The Warriors, who lost leading scorer Payton Hardy to a season-ending injury last month, will host struggling Green County on Feb. 12 in the first round of regional play. The Warriors have succeeded despite Hardy’s absence, going 5-1 since she went down. Emma Salker and Maddie Hinkel currently lead the offense with 240 and 223 points, respectively.

Region 8

Southeast Valley (3-15) at Unity Christian (17-1): The Knights are winners of their past 17 games, and are led in scoring by Class 3A points leader Gracie Schoonhoven. Schoonhoven has 472 points so far on the season, good for fourth in the state, regardless of class. Unity will host Southeast Valley on Feb. 12 in the first round of regional play.

OABCIG (7-12) at Sioux Center (11-8): The 7-12 Falcons are led in scoring by junior Alex Schroeder with 250 points, and will play at Sioux Center to kick off regional play. Willow Bleeker is the top scorer for the Warriors, with 225 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

MOC-Floyd Valley (5-14) at Cherokee (13-6): The 5-14 Dutchmen will play their first round regional game at Cherokee on Feb. 12, which is currently in third place in the Lakes Conference standings. Junior Kenna Morgan has a team-high 284 points for the Braves, while sophomore Madison Pottebaum leads MOC-Floyd Valley with 179 points.

