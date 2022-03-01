'It’s their turn:' Central Lyon girls hope their magical run keeps going

Things have finally come together this season for the Central Lyon High School girls basketball team.

Last Wednesday, the Lions finally reached basecamp in their multi-year climb towards the state tournament, with a 67-41 victory over Ridge View in the Class 2A, Region 1 Championship game.

The mountain's summit is in sight now — a Class 2A title. All it will take is three more wins.

The substate championship win was a long-sought victory for the Lions’ five seniors, whose closest brush with the state tournament prior to this year was a 60-52 loss to Western Christian in the 2020 regional finals.

“It’s really exciting, and kind of bittersweet,” senior Regan Van Wyhe said. “We know its going to be our last week, so (we’re) just kind of soaking it all up.”

The last Central Lyon state tournament trip ended with a 78-60 first round loss against Burlington Notre Dame in 2015.

Their only other state appearance resulted in a championship, as the Lions defeated Newell-Fonda, 63-61, in the 2013 Class 1A title game.

The current pride of Lions is led on offense by junior Addison Klosterbuer, who has a team-high 333 points, and 62 3-pointers so far on the season, good for third most in Class 2A.

Klosterbuer, a University of South Dakota commit, also has a 42 percent overall shooting percentage this year, ranks second on the team with 47 steals, and is third among Lions with 98 total rebounds.

“She’s a phenomenal outside shooter, but honestly, she’s really good around the rim too,” Grafing said. “Just having her being diverse and finding different ways to score, makes it difficult for teams defensively to box and one anything on her. She obviously is a really valuable part of it.”

Along with Klosterbuer, Central Lyon has a host of other valuable contributors.

Down low, sophomore Desta Hoogendorn and Van Wyhe have led the way with 158 and 110 rebounds respectively. Junior Afton Schlumbohm, meanwhile, leads the team with 106 assists and 65 steals.

The Lions rank No. 10 in the state with 1,543 total points, good for second most in Class 2A, while their 388 steals ranks third, and their 3-point shooting percentage of 34.1 is a Class 2A best.

When you play against Central Lyon, it’s a full team effort.

“You talk to teams that play us, it’s so much more than just that one player or just those two players,” Grafing said. “It truly is the whole crew.”

This year’s group of Lions was in elementary school the last time the team played at state, but the program’s past stars have been with them every step of the way.

According to Grafing, several of the seniors from the 2015 state tournament squad were there to support Central Lyon at last week’s substate championship victory at Kingsley-Pierson High School.

Along with the support of Central Lyon past, Grafing is hoping that this memorable run will give a valuable lesson to the Lions' future players, some one of whom might be sitting in the stands this week, or watching from afar.

“They’ve waited for their turn, and this year it’s their turn,” Grafing said. “They’ve put a ton of time into this, and they’ve really inspired the next generation of Central Lyon players."

Central Lyon and Cascade will play Wednesday in the Class 2A quarterfinals at 11:45 a.m.

The No. 3 seeded Lions will begin their Wells Fargo Arena journey on Wednesday morning against No. 6 Cascade, which comes into the tournament with a 20-4 overall record.

Senior Ally Hoffman is the team’s top offensive star, with 322 points, 219 rebounds, 100 steals, and 91 assists on the season. Though they missed state last year with a loss to Beckman Catholic in the regional quarterfinals, the Cougars have played in Des Moines in eight of the past 10 years, and won the Class 2A state title in 2018.

Wednesday’s game is an emotional one for the Cougars, as it marks the first state tournament game for head coach Mike Sconsa since his recovery from a stroke suffered in November 2020.

“They are a team that has been down there, and they’ve obviously been playing well. To get to state, you have to be.” Grafing said. “It’s something where we know they’re going to come at us with the 2-3 zone. Offensively, our kids have been working to make sure we are ready for it. At the state tournament, everybody’s record is 0-0.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0