'It's crazy:' Newell-Fonda begins fight for fourth consecutive state title

If there is one phrase that Iowa high school basketball fans have gotten used to over the past three years, it is this one: “Newell-Fonda, Class 1A State Champion.”

This week, the Newell-Fonda girls basketball team will try to extend their championship dynasty, as the Mustangs head to Des Moines in search of their fourth consecutive state title. For the team’s seniors, Macy Sievers and Anna Bellcock, a championship would make them a state champions all the way through their high school careers.

The Mustangs have played with a target on their back all season long as the three-time defending state champs, but that target is nothing new. They're used to feeling it anytime they walk into the gym as a road team.

“It’s us vs. everybody,” senior Macy Sievers said. “Everybody would like to see us lose, they don’t want to see us succeed, so when we show up and it’s a big game, you definitely can feel that. People are cheering for us to lose, but it’s awesome to see our team come out on top and play through that.”

The Mustangs have been blessed with upperclassmen leadership throughout their dominant stretch. Back in 2019, senior Olivia Larsen led the team with 366 points scored, while Emma Stewart scored 65 3’s to help lead the team to a 76-52 championship game victory over West Hancock.

Last year, Bailey Sievers, Ella Larsen, and Maggie Walker, along with the then-junior Macy Sievers, were the driving forces behind the offense that led the Mustangs to their second straight title game victory over Bishop Garrigan.

Now, Macy has taken over the leadership reins. Sievers led the Mustangs in scoring as a sophomore, and then finished second last year as Bailey Sievers came in 14 points ahead of her with 368 on the season.

Sievers leads the team in scoring by 59 points this year, and has 51 more assists than anybody else on the roster. Relying on the Mustangs’ upperclassmen leadership has been helpful for Sievers throughout her high school career, starting with her time playing with Larsen back during freshman year.

To head coach Dick Jungers, the main thing that he sees in all of the Mustangs’ leaders over the years is a willingness to put in the hours, and a determination to bring their “A-game” every time they step onto the court.

“That trickles down to the younger kids,” Jungers said. “I know I’ve had teams where maybe some kids weren’t bringing their best effort every night, well that has not happened here the past few years. It starts with that, in the right mind-frame. They come, they want to learn, they want to work, they want to get better at their skills, and that becomes contagious when you have that.”

Along with their strong leadership, the Mustangs are also able to score a whole lot of points.

While no one player on the squad ranks in the state’s top 100, the Mustangs rank first overall in the state in scoring with 1,786 total points, with four players over 200 points on the season. Newell-Fonda also ranks first in the state with 474 assists on the season, and ranks 12th with 414 total steals.

The Mustangs have suffered just one loss on the season, which came back on Dec. 20 at Estherville-Lincoln Central. But Newell-Fonda is red-hot as it heads into the state tournament, with a 23-1 overall record and a 16 game winning streak.

“They’re very excited,” Jungers said. “They know they’re playing some good basketball right now. Defensively, the kids are just giving great effort, playing with great energy. Offensively, we’ve had a lot of different kids step up to make plays, and they’re pleased with that.”

Newell-Fonda heads into the tournament as the No. 1 seeded team in Class 1A, and will face No. 8 seed North Mahaska in the quarterfinals round. North Mahaska comes in ranked 10th in scoring in Class 1A, and are led in scoring by senior Layla Hargis.

Hargis has scored 418 points so far, good for 13th most in Class 1A, while her 250 rebounds rank 14th.

Along with stopping Hargis, perhaps the biggest challenge for Newell-Fonda in the first round is counteracting the Warhawks’ considerable length. The Warhawks have five players on the roster that stand at least 5-foot-10, with Hargis coming in at an even 6-foot.

“They’re definitely long, and they’ve got that good post (Hargis) that averages around 18 (PPG),” Sievers said. “We’ll have to figure out how to stop her, I’m sure coach has a gameplan, but yeah, they’re down there for a reason. Obviously, they’re good and they’re going to have a gameplan too.”

When Sievers first came onto the scene as a freshman back in 2019, four consecutive state titles didn’t even seem like a possibility. The team was coming off a 60-49 loss to Springville in the 2018 championship game, and seemed eager for another shot at the title.

Sievers never imagined that she’d be where she is now, with a chance to go a perfect four-for-four on state titles, but in Sievers' four years on the court, the Mustangs have lost a total of just two games.

Now she has a chance to go out the same way she started.

As a Class 1A state champion.

“My freshman year, coming into it, they were runner-up and they weren’t satisfied,” Sievers said. “Then we won it, and we just kept getting hungrier and hungrier. People were out to get us, but we just kept winning. It’s crazy.”

Newell-Fonda and North Mahaska will play in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Class 1A state championship will be played on Saturday, at 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0