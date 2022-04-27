JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Gillian Letsche goes above and beyond for MMCRU

DES MOINES — There was something that the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen-Union High School girls basketball team left off of their checklist when they built it four years ago.

Give your coach an award for best coach in the area.

All kidding aside, Royals coach Gillian Letsche is this year’s Journal Girls Basketball Coach of the Year as the Royals went to the Class 1A state championship.

“These girls really fought hard,” said Letsche after Bishop Garrigan edged the Royals on March 5 in the Class 1A girls basketball championship. “They had a lot of grit. When we came back in that fourth quarter, that’s the MMCRU girls that I know.”

Letsche finished her sixth season with MMCRU, and while at the state tournament, Letsche reached the 100-win mark by beating Newell-Fonda in the semifinals.

After that game, Letsche was fired up not only because they had beaten the defending three-time Class 1A champions, but because they believed while everyone else doubted them on the outside.

The Royals had beaten Exira-EHK in the quarterfinals after getting knocked out by that same team a year ago, and the Royals felt good about that, understandably.

Letsche, however, went right to work to scout Newell-Fonda and figure out a way to beat the Mustangs.

The game plan was pretty simple: Take care of the ball.

MMCRU did exactly that, by committing 16 turnovers and just four in the second half.

“It was all mental,” Letsche said. “They were in-shape enough to do it. It’s really all a mental game when we were tired (against Newell-Fonda). It was really a lot of fun to beat the No. 1 seed. I don’t care that Newell-Fonda was the No. 1 seed or if they’re the defending champions. They’re just another team. They have gotten so much tougher mentally.”

MMCRU lost just one game before losing to the Golden Bears in the title game, and that was in the War Eagle conference championship to Unity Christian right before the playoff push.

Letsche was the one who went the extra mile for her team, whether it was in game prep, film studies or just making them better on and off the court. That effort didn’t go unnoticed.

“When I think of Gillian, I think of someone who is truly passionate about the game,” MMCRU senior Ellie Hilbrands said on Tuesday. “She shows up everyday with a positive attitude and does whatever it takes to help us get to wherever we want to be. I think the way she always showed up for us and that’s a really big reason why we went as far as we did.”

Hilbrands had an extra sense of appreciation for Letsche, as Letsche played as a post in high school, college and even the semi-pro level.

Hilbrands knew she had to get better going into the season and knew she wanted to reach that 1,000-point mark.

Letsche knew that her 6-foot post player could improve, especially from the left side of the floor.

“She knew a lot about post moves and post defense, and that really helped me,” Hilbrands said. “We worked a lot on post moves and that helped me a lot. I think that she saw my potential even when I didn’t see it. Even when I was frustrated with myself, I knew I could count on her to pick me up a little bit.”

Letsche is originally from Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, located about 48 miles southeast of Fargo, North Dakota.

She was recruited by Iowa State and played with the Cyclones before transferring to Concordia-St. Paul.

She then played semi-pro, had twins and decided to play again.

Letsche and her husband, Ben, moved to Marcus after they found out they were having twins.

Gillian and Ben have four kids and her family got a puppy the week of state basketball.

