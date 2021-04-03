JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Unity Christian's Jay Schuiteman adds another title to resume

That is about as special as it gets, and that win is a reason Schuiteman has been named the Journal’s girls basketball Coach of the Year.

On Wednesday, the coach reminisced about last month’s win over West Lyon. While watching the tape of the game at home with his daughter, Jay Schuiteman said he noticed a smirk on his daughter’s face when she stepped to the free throw line.

“I paused it and I said ‘What were you thinking there?'”, Schuiteman said. “She said ‘Dad, I was thinking back to every time on the driveway, I step to the free throw line, what would you tell me?’ I said, ‘One on one for a state championship.’ She goes, ‘I stepped up there, and I got a little smile on my face, because I’ve done this 1000 times before.”

As the clock ticked down, and it became obvious that the Knights would come out with a win at Wells Fargo Arena, the Schuiteman’s hugged each other tight near the bench.

To his players, Schuiteman is more than just a coach.