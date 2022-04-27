JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gracie Schoonhoven relies on will to win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Pure athleticism is a valuable trait for any high school basketball player to have.

Thrown in a tremendous will to win and chances are, you will enjoy immense success.

Gracie Schoonhoven of Unity Christian possesses both of those in spades and used them to her full advantage during the 2021-22 season.

The Journal’s Siouxland Girls Basketball Player of the Year led the Knights to a 24-2 campaign and berth in the Class 3A state tournament semifinals.

Schoonhoven, a 5-foot-11 junior, wound up second statewide in scoring with a 24.7 points per game average. She was the top scorer in Class 3A and 12th overall in assists per game, averaging 5.4 assists and 3.9 steals.

“She works so hard and just brings it every day,” Unity Christian coach Jay Schuiteman said. “The good and hard part of a player like that is she takes the kids with her. You have to match her intensity in practice or you’re going to get destroyed.

“There is just no quit in her. She doesn’t want to come out. Just a competitor but a very coachable kid who understands the game. You can tell that by the way she plays.”

Schoonhoven’s biggest attribute is her ability to drive to the basket. Her quick first step gets her past most defenders.

She played alongside older sister Janie – the school’s all-time leading scorer – for her first two seasons of high school.

After Janie graduated and went on to Dordt University, Gracie was asked to score more points this season. She responded in a big way as the Knights were ranked No. 1 nearly all season, losing only their first and last games.

Unity fell to eventual state champion Estherville-Lincoln Central 57-44 in a semifinal.

“It kind of made me look at the game in a whole different way because I was pretty used to her being there to score when I couldn’t,” Schoonhoven said. “This year I had to find my own ways to to things and help some of our other teammates step up and try to fill the role that Janie did.”

The Schoonhoven sisters helped lead Unity Christian to the school’s third state championship last season.

Unity lost to eventual Class 4A state runner-up Sioux City Bishop Heelan in a season opener, then ran off 24 straight wins until the semifinal setback.

“My team does a lot for me,” Schoonhoven said. “They’re really good at helping me get open and finding me on cuts, or looking up the floor and passing it to me.

“We were just a quick team and worked together. It was kind of my teammates putting me in position to do a lot of that.”

On top of her 642 points, Schoonhoven became the school’s all-time leader in assists and steals.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, sometime during her senior season, she will pass her sister as the top scorer in Unity Christian history.

“She had a lot of assists and helped set up other kids,” Schuiteman said. “But any given night she knew she was 'the girl' on the court.”

Schoonhoven registered two triple-doubles this season. There have been four in school history – all by Gracie Schoonhoven.

“The efficiency in which she did it this year, 72 percent shooting and she made 20 threes,” Schuiteman said. “She was so efficient with what she did on the court. You just continue to see her game evolve.”

In her own words, the soft-spoken Schoonhoven had to become more of a vocal leader this season.

“I had to talk a lot more and encourage others,” she said. “When I played with my sister she would be the one picking me up but I felt I had to do that more this year.”

The daughter of Mike and Donna Schoonhoven is also a volleyball and track standout. Gracie and her older sister may have inherited some of their basketball skills from their mother, who played on a state tournament team at Sibley-Ocheyedan.

With Schoonhoven and Tyra Schuiteman (the coach’s daughter) returning next season, Unity should once again be considered among the state’s best.

Over the summer, Gracie plans to work hard on her outside shot.

“If I can do that better, I feel I’ll have a lot more options,” Schoonhoven said.

That’s a scary thought for Unity Christian opponents.

