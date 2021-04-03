JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven plays with never-back-down attitude

Even though Gracie Schoonhoven led the team in points, she admired what her older sister was able to do.

“When she had the ball in her hands, you knew she was going to do something with it,” Gracie Schoonhoven said. “She was going to make something happen, no matter where she was on the floor. She works super hard and she’s the hardest player that I’ve ever played will.”

Janie Schoonhoven stepped up her game the most toward the end of the season.

After the Knights lost to Sioux Center shortly after the holiday break, they turned up the intensity, and Janie Schoonhoven was the lead catalyst with that charge.

Janie Schoonhoven took the other kids with her.

Schoonhoven didn’t let up with her play on the floor, and when there was a stoppage in the action, Janie Schoonhoven was quick to encourage her teammates with high-fives and affirmations.

This wasn’t a one-man band — it was a team effort, and the Knights didn’t display that during their loss to the Warriors.

Janie Schoonhoven wanted to make sure that attitude never happened again, and her teammates noticed.