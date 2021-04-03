JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Unity Christian's Janie Schoonhoven plays with never-back-down attitude

Janie Schoonhoven didn’t back down from a challenge during her senior basketball season.
Take the Class 3A state basketball, for example.
Schoonhoven, a Unity Christian High School senior, had to go up against West Lyon junior Brooklyn Meyer.
Meyer had a couple of inches on Schoonhoven, but Schoonhoven attacked the paint as if she were the taller player and challenged Meyer on the defensive end. She held Meyer scoreless during the second half of an all-Northwest Iowa championship game.
That was just the way Schoonhoven played during her four years playing for the Knights, and it ended with a state championship against the Wildcats in her final game.
Schoonhoven had 17 points and 16 rebounds in the championship game, and the Knights senior is the Journal’s Player of the Year in girls basketball.
Schoonhoven is measured at 5-foot-9, but she doesn’t play like it.
On the season, Schoonhoven nearly averaged a double-double. She finished behind her sister — sophomore Gracie Schoonhoven — in points with an average of 16.4 points per game. She led the team in rebounds with 9.5 rebounds per game. Janie Schoonhoven averaged 3.5 offensive rebounds a game, leading the Knights.
“Just the relentlessness of how she plays and she just had a knack of where the rebound was going to be,” Knights coach Jay Schuiteman said. “Every rebound is theirs until it isn't. The ability to score and the ability to rebound, she has just honed her craft. She was always the last one out of the gym. When she gets on the court, she means business.”
Even though Gracie Schoonhoven led the team in points, she admired what her older sister was able to do.
“When she had the ball in her hands, you knew she was going to do something with it,” Gracie Schoonhoven said. “She was going to make something happen, no matter where she was on the floor. She works super hard and she’s the hardest player that I’ve ever played will.”
Janie Schoonhoven stepped up her game the most toward the end of the season.
After the Knights lost to Sioux Center shortly after the holiday break, they turned up the intensity, and Janie Schoonhoven was the lead catalyst with that charge.
Janie Schoonhoven took the other kids with her.
Schoonhoven didn’t let up with her play on the floor, and when there was a stoppage in the action, Janie Schoonhoven was quick to encourage her teammates with high-fives and affirmations.
This wasn’t a one-man band — it was a team effort, and the Knights didn’t display that during their loss to the Warriors.
Janie Schoonhoven wanted to make sure that attitude never happened again, and her teammates noticed.
“It’s intimidating when kids play hard like that all the time,” Schuiteman said. “You look at our starting five against the next group .. the fun part is when we would do individual drills, and Janie and Gracie would always go against each other.
Janie Schoonhoven’s journey with the Knights program started right away. When she was a freshman, Schoonhoven played in one junior varsity game, and Schuiteman was in the crowd. He was watching to see what the future held for the program.
He noticed that Schoonhoven played a solid game back in 2017, and Schuiteman wanted to call her up to the varsity squad. He knew a little bit about her, as Janie Schoonhoven spent her middle school days at Sheldon Christian and playing for the Junior Knights program starting in fifth grade.
Janie Schoonhoven actually became the only graduating eighth-grader in her class from Sheldon Christian.
JOURNAL GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Unity Christian's Jay Schuiteman adds another title to resume
Championships never get old for Unity Christian girls basketball head coach Jay Schuiteman.
Schuiteman told the junior varsity coach at the time that Janie Schoonhoven was going to get called up to varsity, and the story was written from there.
“She was just bigger, stronger, faster back then, too,” Schuiteman said. “She’d get the rebound and the other coach would be screaming to get back, and Janie would beat everyone down the floor with the ball. She was a special talent from early on. I think Janie learned to trust her teammates more.”
Janie Schoonhoven leaves Unity Christian’s girls basketball program with her name in the record books.
Janie Schoonhoven passed Kendra DeJong on the all-time points list, and then she exceeded Northwestern volleyball redshirt senior Anna Wedel to become the school’s all-time leading rebounder.
Janie Schoonhoven is headed to a Great Plains Athletic Conference school in Sioux County, but it’s not Northwestern.
She’ll be heading to Dordt.
Even though Sioux Center and Orange City are close together, Gracie Schoonhoven will miss playing with her big sister.
“I’ll definitely take after her quite a bit,” Gracie Schoonhoven said. “She’s one of my biggest role models, and I’ll try to do what she did.”