Just a bit better: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic slips past Sioux City S.C. East 69-67

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Sioux City S.C. East 69-67 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 16.
Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. East faced off on January 17, 2022 at Sioux City East High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 10 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap.
