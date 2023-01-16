 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Just a bit better: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic slips past Sioux City S.C. East 69-67

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic walked the high-wire before edging Sioux City S.C. East 69-67 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 16.

Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. East faced off on January 17, 2022 at Sioux City East High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Sioux City S.C. East faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic took on Sergeant Bluff-Luton on January 10 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

