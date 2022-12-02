 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsley-Pierson busts Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35

Kingsley-Pierson's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ida Grove OA-Bcig 72-35 at Ida Grove Oa-Bcig on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Ida Grove OA-Bcig squared off with December 3, 2021 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

