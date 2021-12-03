Kingsley-Pierson cancels check from Ida Grove OA-Bcig 58-41

Kingsley-Pierson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Ida Grove OA-Bcig 58-41 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 3.
The Panthers' domination showed as they carried a 39-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Kingsley-Pierson's offense jumped to a 24-20 lead over Ida Grove OA-Bcig at halftime.
