Kingsley-Pierson charged Harris-Lake Park and collected a 61-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 14.

Kingsley-Pierson opened with a 12-8 advantage over Harris-Lake Park through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 15-15 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Kingsley-Pierson moved in front of Harris-Lake Park 30-22 going into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 31-22 edge.

