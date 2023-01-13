 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsley-Pierson engineers impressive victory over Moville Woodbury Central 66-18

Moville Woodbury Central had no answers as Kingsley-Pierson compiled a 66-18 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.

In recent action on January 5, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Moville Woodbury Central took on Sioux City Siouxland Christian on January 6 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elk Point-Jefferson vs Ponca boys basketball

