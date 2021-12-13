 Skip to main content
Kingsley-Pierson engulfs Alta-Aurelia in flames 69-29

Kingsley-Pierson earned a convincing 69-29 win over Alta-Aurelia in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Panthers' power showed as they carried a 60-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kingsley-Pierson jumped in front of Alta-Aurelia 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

Recently on December 7 , Kingsley-Pierson squared up on Sloan Westwood in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

