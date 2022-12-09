Kingsley-Pierson grinds out close victory over Holstein Ridge View 47-41

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Kingsley-Pierson defeated Holstein Ridge View 47-41 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 9.

Holstein Ridge View authored a promising start, taking a 9-7 advantage over Kingsley-Pierson at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' shooting darted in front for a 16-14 lead over the Raptors at halftime.

Kingsley-Pierson moved to a 34-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

