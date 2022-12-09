Kingsley-Pierson grinds out close victory over Holstein Ridge View 47-41

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Kingsley-Pierson defeated Holstein Ridge View 47-41 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 9.
Holstein Ridge View authored a promising start, taking a 9-7 advantage over Kingsley-Pierson at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers' shooting darted in front for a 16-14 lead over the Raptors at halftime.
Kingsley-Pierson moved to a 34-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
In recent action on December 2, Holstein Ridge View faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Kingsley-Pierson took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on December 2 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
