Kingsley-Pierson mauls George-Little Rock in strong showing 52-9

Yes, Kingsley-Pierson looked superb in beating George-Little Rock, but no autographs please after its 52-9 victory on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Kingsley-Pierson's control showed as it carried a 45-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kingsley-Pierson's shooting roared to a 41-4 lead over George-Little Rock at the intermission.

Recently on December 9 , Kingsley-Pierson squared up on Onawa West Monona in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

