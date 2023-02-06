Kingsley-Pierson finally found a way to top Onawa West Monona 48-45 on February 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Onawa West Monona and Kingsley-Pierson played in a 67-50 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

