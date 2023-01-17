Kingsley-Pierson passes stress test against Correctionville River Valley 50-33

Kingsley-Pierson put together a victorious gameplan to stop Correctionville River Valley 50-33 on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Correctionville River Valley faced off on January 18, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Lawton-Bronson. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.