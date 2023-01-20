Kingsley-Pierson sinks Onawa West Monona with solid showing 63-45

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Kingsley-Pierson prevailed over Onawa West Monona 63-45 at Onawa West Monona High on January 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Onawa West Monona and Kingsley-Pierson squared off with January 21, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Onawa West Monona faced off against Sloan Westwood and Kingsley-Pierson took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 13 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For a full recap, click here.
