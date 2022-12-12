 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Kingsley-Pierson stops Alta-Aurelia in snug affair 48-42

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Kingsley-Pierson didn't mind, dispatching Alta-Aurelia 48-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 12.

The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Alta-Aurelia played in a 69-29 game on December 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 6, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Sloan Westwood in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News