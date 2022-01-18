Kingsley-Pierson tenderizes Correctionville River Valley 53-14

Kingsley-Pierson's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Correctionville River Valley during a 53-14 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 35-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kingsley-Pierson's shooting breathed fire to a 22-6 lead over Correctionville River Valley at the intermission.

The Panthers moved in front of the Wolverines 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

