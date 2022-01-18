 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kingsley-Pierson tenderizes Correctionville River Valley 53-14

  • 0

Kingsley-Pierson's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Correctionville River Valley during a 53-14 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Correctionville River Valley took on Sloan Westwood on January 13 at Sloan Westwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 35-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kingsley-Pierson's shooting breathed fire to a 22-6 lead over Correctionville River Valley at the intermission.

The Panthers moved in front of the Wolverines 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News