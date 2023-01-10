Kingsley-Pierson tops Lawton-Bronson 52-39

Kingsley-Pierson charged Lawton-Bronson and collected a 52-39 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
The last time Kingsley-Pierson and Lawton-Bronson played in a 52-48 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 5, Kingsley-Pierson squared off with Remsen St. Mary's in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
