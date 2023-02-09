The force was strong for Kingsley-Pierson as it pierced Paullina South O'Brien during Thursday's 62-22 thumping in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 4, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Sloan Westwood . For a full recap, click here. Paullina South O'Brien took on Remsen St. Mary's on February 4 at Paullina South O'Brien High School. For results, click here.

