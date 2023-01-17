Lawton-Bronson can't hang with Mapleton MVAOCOU 61-47

Mapleton MVAOCOU tipped and eventually toppled Lawton-Bronson 61-47 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Lawton-Bronson and Mapleton MVAOCOU faced off on January 18, 2022 at Mapleton MVAOCOU. For results, click here.
