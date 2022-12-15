 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Lawton-Bronson outlasts Homer 54-43

  • 0

Lawton-Bronson handed Homer a tough 54-43 loss on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 53-47 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 10, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Hinton in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East vs SB-L girls basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News