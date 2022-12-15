Lawton-Bronson outlasts Homer 54-43

Lawton-Bronson handed Homer a tough 54-43 loss on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 53-47 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 10, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Hinton in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.