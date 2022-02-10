Lawton-Bronson pounds out steady beat in win over Hawarden West Sioux 44-41

Lawton-Bronson wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-41 victory over Hawarden West Sioux in Iowa girls basketball action on February 10.
In recent action on January 31, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Sioux City Siouxland Christian and Hawarden West Sioux took on Hinton on February 4 at Hawarden West Sioux High School. For more, click here.
