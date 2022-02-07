Le Mars Gehlen Catholic overcomes Hawarden West Sioux in competitive affair 56-51

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-51 victory over Hawarden West Sioux in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Hawarden West Sioux faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Hinton on February 1 at Hinton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.