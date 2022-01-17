Le Mars Gehlen Catholic overwhelms Moville Woodbury Central 61-31

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Moville Woodbury Central 61-31 on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 7, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Hinton and Moville Woodbury Central took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on January 11 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
