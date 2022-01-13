Le Mars Gehlen Catholic takes victory lap over Hull Trinity Christian 54-32

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Hull Trinity Christian 54-32 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 13.
In recent action on January 7, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian took on Hinton on January 4 at Hinton High School. Click here for a recap
