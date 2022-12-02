Le Mars Gehlen Catholic trips Marcus MMCRU in tenacious tussle 51-42

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic fans held their breath in an uneasy 51-42 victory over Marcus MMCRU during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Marcus MMCRU and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off on December 3, 2021 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
