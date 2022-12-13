LeMars busts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 71-22

LeMars controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-22 win against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Lemars High on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
LeMars moved in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 19-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for a 38-13 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the half.
LeMars thundered to a 56-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-1 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, LeMars and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson squared off with December 14, 2021 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School last season.
