LeMars busts Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 71-22

LeMars controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-22 win against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Lemars High on December 13 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

LeMars moved in front of Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 19-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for a 38-13 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the half.

LeMars thundered to a 56-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Yellow Jackets 15-1 in the fourth quarter.

