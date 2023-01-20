LeMars denies Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln's challenge 62-49

LeMars handed Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a tough 62-49 loss in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
LeMars opened with a 17-6 advantage over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs fought to a 33-21 half margin at the Lynx's expense.
LeMars pulled to a 46-30 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lynx rallied with a 19-16 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.
The last time Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and LeMars played in a 63-40 game on January 21, 2022.
