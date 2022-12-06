LeMars nets nifty victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 46-42

LeMars survived Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a 46-42 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-6 advantage over LeMars as the first quarter ended.
The Lynx took a 22-16 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln had a 32-29 edge on LeMars at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
It took a 17-10 rally, but the Bulldogs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
Last season, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and LeMars squared off with January 21, 2022 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
