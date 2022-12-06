LeMars nets nifty victory over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 46-42

LeMars survived Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln in a 46-42 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 6.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-6 advantage over LeMars as the first quarter ended.

The Lynx took a 22-16 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln had a 32-29 edge on LeMars at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

It took a 17-10 rally, but the Bulldogs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.