LeMars pockets narrow victory over Hull Western Christian 65-56

LeMars edged Hull Western Christian 65-56 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Iowa girls basketball action on January 26.
Last season, Hull Western Christian and LeMars faced off on December 9, 2021 at LeMars High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Hull Western Christian faced off against Sioux City S.C. North and LeMars took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 20 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.