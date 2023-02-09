LeMars trucked Storm Lake on the road to a 54-36 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, LeMars and Storm Lake squared off with February 10, 2022 at LeMars High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on February 3, LeMars squared off with Sioux City S.C. West in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.