LeMars sprints past Sioux City S.C. North 54-39

LeMars tipped and eventually toppled Sioux City S.C. North 54-39 at Lemars High on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, LeMars faced off against Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. North took on Sioux City S.C. East on January 27 at Sioux City North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
