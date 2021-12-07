LeMars survives taut tilt with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 45-41

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but LeMars didn't mind, dispatching Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 45-41 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 7.
In recent action on December 3, LeMars faced off against Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln took on Sioux City S.C. North on December 3 at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
