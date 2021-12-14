 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LeMars takes down Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 55-16

  • 0

LeMars showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 55-16 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 7, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and LeMars took on Hull Western Christian on December 9 at LeMars High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hinton vs MMCRU boys basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News