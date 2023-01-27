LeMars unloads on Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 59-22

LeMars left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 59-22 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, LeMars and Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson squared off with December 14, 2021 at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson faced off against Sioux City S.C. East and LeMars took on Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on January 20 at LeMars High School. For a full recap, click here.
