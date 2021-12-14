Mapleton MVAOCOU posts win at Moville Woodbury Central's expense 52-42

Mapleton MVAOCOU collected a 52-42 victory over Moville Woodbury Central during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Alta-Aurelia and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Correctionville River Valley on December 9 at Mapleton MVAOCOU. For a full recap, click here.
