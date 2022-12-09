 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Mapleton MVAOCOU proves to be too much for Correctionville River Valley 64-45

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Mapleton MVAOCOU surfed over Correctionville River Valley 64-45 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.

The last time Mapleton MVAOCOU and Correctionville River Valley played in a 64-27 game on December 9, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Correctionville River Valley squared off with Moville Woodbury Central in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sloan Westwood tops Hinton 64-51

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Sloan Westwood prevailed over Hinton 64-51 in Iowa girls basketball a…

Watch Now: Related Video

North vs SB-L girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News